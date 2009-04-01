Wine Country Recipes from Around the World

A tour of the world with incredible recipes and dozens of bottles to match.
Regions:
Northern California | Southern France | Coastal Chile | South Australia | Mediterranean Spain
Northern California
© Meghan Lamb
Recipes
- Penne with Asparagus, Sage and Peas
- Apricot, Almond and Brown Butter Tart
- Sherried Mushrooms with Fried Eggs on Toast
About the Region
Best Wine Values
Southern France
© Tina Rupp
Recipes
- Leek Salad with Walnuts and Tomme de Brebis
- Chicken Salad with Zucchini, Lemon and Pine Nuts
- Fennel-Baked Sea Bass with Fennel Two Ways
About the Region
Best Wine Values
Coastal Chile
© Tina Rupp
Recipes
- Bean, Corn and Squash Stew
- Corn, Chicken and Beef Gratins
- Fried-Fish Sandwiches with Jalapeño-Spiked Tomatoes
About the Region
Best Wine Values
South Australia
© Tina Rupp
Recipes
About the Region
Best Wine Values
Mediterranean Spain
© iStock