Wine-Centric South Africa Travel Tips

Much of South African wine country is a day trip from central Cape Town. Here, some of the best places to stay, eat and taste.
Cape Town
Taj Cape Town
This opulent new hotel is located in the former South African Reserve Bank.
One&Only Cape Town
The luxe resort is home to star British chef Gordon Ramsay's restaurant Maze, with more than 5,000 bottles on the wine list.
Wine Country
Jordan Restaurant with George Jardine
Noted chef George Jardine opened this Stellenbosch spot last December. Meals end with a visit to the walk-in cheese room, which showcases seasonal South African choices.
Constantia Uitsig
This acclaimed white-wine producer and resort doesn't export to the U.S. Instead, try the wines at its elegant La Colombe restaurant.
De Trafford Winery
Arguably the greatest Shiraz-maker in the countrytry the intense '07 bottlingthis Stellenbosch property rents out a cottage that's a great base for travelers.
