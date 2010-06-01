Wine-Centric South Africa Travel Tips

Much of South African wine country is a day trip from central Cape Town. Here, some of the best places to stay, eat and taste.

Food & Wine
June 01, 2010

Cape Town

Taj Cape Town

This opulent new hotel is located in the former South African Reserve Bank.

One&Only Cape Town

The luxe resort is home to star British chef Gordon Ramsay's restaurant Maze, with more than 5,000 bottles on the wine list.

Wine Country

Jordan Restaurant with George Jardine

Noted chef George Jardine opened this Stellenbosch spot last December. Meals end with a visit to the walk-in cheese room, which showcases seasonal South African choices.

Constantia Uitsig

This acclaimed white-wine producer and resort doesn't export to the U.S. Instead, try the wines at its elegant La Colombe restaurant.

De Trafford Winery

Arguably the greatest Shiraz-maker in the countrytry the intense '07 bottlingthis Stellenbosch property rents out a cottage that's a great base for travelers.

Video: What You Learn by Looking at Wine

More Wine Tips:

