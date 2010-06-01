Wine-Centric South Africa Travel Tips

Cape Town

This opulent new hotel is located in the former South African Reserve Bank.

The luxe resort is home to star British chef Gordon Ramsay's restaurant Maze, with more than 5,000 bottles on the wine list.

Wine Country

Noted chef George Jardine opened this Stellenbosch spot last December. Meals end with a visit to the walk-in cheese room, which showcases seasonal South African choices.

This acclaimed white-wine producer and resort doesn't export to the U.S. Instead, try the wines at its elegant La Colombe restaurant.

Arguably the greatest Shiraz-maker in the countrytry the intense '07 bottlingthis Stellenbosch property rents out a cottage that's a great base for travelers.

Video: What You Learn by Looking at Wine

More Wine Tips:

South Africa Wines: Why to Buy South African Wineries Doing Good World Cup Wine Party