Wine Bars 2.0

Bookstores and coffee shops have become great places to taste wine, and restaurants are offering their own new ways to tap into wine trends.
The New Tasting Rooms
These unconventional wine bars appeal to connoisseurs of all kinds, from beer geeks to artisanal-cheese fanatics to book lovers.
Bouley Bakery. Photo © Nicole Bartelme.
Chicago: Rootstock
This hip new bar puts equal emphasis on small-production beers and wines.
Iowa City: Prairie Lights
A favorite of David Sedaris's, this cult bookstore added a wine bar to pay homage to a literary society that drank there in the 1930s.
New York: By the Ounce at Bouley Bakery
David Bouley now turns his stellar bakery into a wine bar at night, with pours in amounts as small as an ounce. To eat: a great cheese selection.
Seattle: Fonté Cafe and Wine Bar
This excellent micro-roaster's first café serves flights of rare coffees, as well as wines selected by former Herbfarm sommelier Tysan Dutta.
Where to Get Wine on Tap
Photo © Two Urban Licks
Atlanta: Two Urban Licks
The restaurant stores its entire list of more than 40 American wines in stainless steel kegs.
Los Angeles: Father's Office
Sang Yoon sells both wine and beer on draft at the Culver City branch of his beer-centric bar and restaurant.
Oakland, CA: Chop Bar
The eco-conscious new Jack London Square restaurant serves more than half of its locally driven wine list from kegs.
San Francisco: Frances
Melissa Perello's new restaurant sells two house wines on tap, custom-blended by California's Core Wine Company.