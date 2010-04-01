Wine Bars 2.0

Bookstores and coffee shops have become great places to taste wine, and restaurants are offering their own new ways to tap into wine trends.

Food & Wine
April 01, 2010

The New Tasting Rooms

These unconventional wine bars appeal to connoisseurs of all kinds, from beer geeks to artisanal-cheese fanatics to book lovers.Bouley Bakery.

Bouley Bakery. Photo © Nicole Bartelme.

Chicago: Rootstock

This hip new bar puts equal emphasis on small-production beers and wines.

Iowa City: Prairie Lights

A favorite of David Sedaris's, this cult bookstore added a wine bar to pay homage to a literary society that drank there in the 1930s.

New York: By the Ounce at Bouley Bakery

David Bouley now turns his stellar bakery into a wine bar at night, with pours in amounts as small as an ounce. To eat: a great cheese selection.

Seattle: Fonté Cafe and Wine Bar

This excellent micro-roaster's first café serves flights of rare coffees, as well as wines selected by former Herbfarm sommelier Tysan Dutta.

Where to Get Wine on Tap

Wine Kegs

Photo © Two Urban Licks

Atlanta: Two Urban Licks

The restaurant stores its entire list of more than 40 American wines in stainless steel kegs.

Los Angeles: Father's Office

Sang Yoon sells both wine and beer on draft at the Culver City branch of his beer-centric bar and restaurant.

Oakland, CA: Chop Bar

The eco-conscious new Jack London Square restaurant serves more than half of its locally driven wine list from kegs.

San Francisco: Frances

Melissa Perello's new restaurant sells two house wines on tap, custom-blended by California's Core Wine Company.

More Great Wine Bars:

U.S. Wine BarsU.S. Wine BarsParis Wine BarsParis Wine Bars Wine Bar superchefsWine Bar Superchefs

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up