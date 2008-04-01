Superchefs’ Best Wine Bar Recipes: Tony Mantuano • Enoteca Spiaggia

The next step in the evolution of the American wine bar: star chefs making great food. Here, international talent Tony Mantuano divulges his tastiest recipes.
Tony Mantuano, famed for his Italian-influenced cooking at Chicago’s Spiaggia, is opening Enoteca Spiaggia wine bar at the Todd Oldham–designed Fairfax Hotel in Miami’s South Beach later this year. Two wood-burning ovens will bake dishes like ricotta-filled crespelle (savory crêpes with marinara). The restaurant will also offer snacks on Oldham’s “Tidbit Trays,” which have built-in wineglass holders, such as Catalonian grilled leeks dipped in romesco sauce—perfect with cava. The Fairfax Hotel, 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Crespelle with Ricotta and Marinara
2004 Monte Antico
White Cheese Pizza with Ramps
2005 Marcarini Fontanazza Dolcetto d’Alba
Baby Leeks with Romesco Sauce
NV Avinyó Brut Cava