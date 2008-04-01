Superchefs’ Best Wine Bar Recipes: Tony Mantuano • Enoteca Spiaggia

Tony Mantuano, famed for his Italian-influenced cooking at Chicago’s Spiaggia, is opening Enoteca Spiaggia wine bar at the Todd Oldham–designed Fairfax Hotel in Miami’s South Beach later this year. Two wood-burning ovens will bake dishes like ricotta-filled crespelle (savory crêpes with marinara). The restaurant will also offer snacks on Oldham’s “Tidbit Trays,” which have built-in wineglass holders, such as Catalonian grilled leeks dipped in romesco sauce—perfect with cava. The Fairfax Hotel, 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Crespelle with Ricotta and Marinara

2004 Monte Antico

White Cheese Pizza with Ramps

2005 Marcarini Fontanazza Dolcetto d’Alba

Baby Leeks with Romesco Sauce

NV Avinyó Brut Cava