Superchefs’ Best Wine Bar Recipes: Luke Mangan • South Food + Wine Bar

The next step in the evolution of the American wine bar: star chefs making great food. Here, international talent Luke Mangan divulges his tastiest recipes.
Australian chef Luke Mangan has apprenticed under two chefs renowned for their skill at wine pairings: Michel Roux of England’s Waterside Inn and Hermann Schneider of Melbourne’s legendary Two Faces. With South Food + Wine Bar in San Francisco, Mangan shows what’s possible in antipodean flavors, whether combining a fruity Huia Vineyards New Zealand Pinot Gris with spicy shrimp or the iconic Wynns Coonawarra Estate Australian Cabernet Sauvignon with lamb. 330 Townsend St., San Francisco; 415-974-5599.
Grilled Shrimp with Mangoes and Chile
2006 Huia Vineyards Pinot Gris
Barramundi with Tomato-Basil Salsa
2006 Seresin Estate Chardonnay
Lamb with Mint Chimichurri
2005 Wynns Coonawarra Estate; Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon