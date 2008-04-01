Superchefs’ Best Wine Bar Recipes: Luke Mangan • South Food + Wine Bar

Australian chef Luke Mangan has apprenticed under two chefs renowned for their skill at wine pairings: Michel Roux of England’s Waterside Inn and Hermann Schneider of Melbourne’s legendary Two Faces. With South Food + Wine Bar in San Francisco, Mangan shows what’s possible in antipodean flavors, whether combining a fruity Huia Vineyards New Zealand Pinot Gris with spicy shrimp or the iconic Wynns Coonawarra Estate Australian Cabernet Sauvignon with lamb. 330 Townsend St., San Francisco; 415-974-5599.

Grilled Shrimp with Mangoes and Chile

2006 Huia Vineyards Pinot Gris

Barramundi with Tomato-Basil Salsa

2006 Seresin Estate Chardonnay

Lamb with Mint Chimichurri

2005 Wynns Coonawarra Estate; Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon