Superchefs’ Best Wine Bar Recipes: Luke Mangan • South Food + Wine Bar

The next step in the evolution of the American wine bar: star chefs making great food. Here, international talent Luke Mangan divulges his tastiest recipes.

Emily Kaiser Thelin
April 01, 2008

Australian chef Luke Mangan has apprenticed under two chefs renowned for their skill at wine pairings: Michel Roux of England’s Waterside Inn and Hermann Schneider of Melbourne’s legendary Two Faces. With South Food + Wine Bar in San Francisco, Mangan shows what’s possible in antipodean flavors, whether combining a fruity Huia Vineyards New Zealand Pinot Gris with spicy shrimp or the iconic Wynns Coonawarra Estate Australian Cabernet Sauvignon with lamb. 330 Townsend St., San Francisco; 415-974-5599.

Grilled Shrimp with Mangoes and Chile
2006 Huia Vineyards Pinot Gris

Barramundi with Tomato-Basil Salsa
2006 Seresin Estate Chardonnay

Lamb with Mint Chimichurri
2005 Wynns Coonawarra Estate; Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up