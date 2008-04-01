Superchefs’ Best Wine Bar Recipes: Daniel Boulud • Bar Boulud

On New Year’s Eve, renowned French chef Daniel Boulud opened Bar Boulud, a sleek Manhattan wine bar in an arched space meant to evoke a stone-walled wine cellar. To complement wine director Daniel Johnnes’s selections of vibrant Burgundy Meursaults and smoky Rhône Côte Rôties, Boulud serves bistro classics like skate wings stuffed with meaty mushrooms and exquisite pâtés and pastries, such as a creamy Gâteau Basque spiked with brandied cherries. 1900 Broadway, New York City; 212-595-0303.

Skate with Mushrooms and Hazelnuts

2004 La Vigne d’Or Meursault Grands Charrons

Gargantuan Gougères

2006 Les Héritiers du Comte Lafon; Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine

Gâteau Basque

2005 M. Chapoutier Muscat de Rivesaltes