Superchefs’ Best Wine Bar Recipes: Daniel Boulud • Bar Boulud

The next step in the evolution of the American wine bar: star chefs making great food. Here, international talent Daniel Boulud divulges his tastiest recipes.

April 01, 2008

On New Year’s Eve, renowned French chef Daniel Boulud opened Bar Boulud, a sleek Manhattan wine bar in an arched space meant to evoke a stone-walled wine cellar. To complement wine director Daniel Johnnes’s selections of vibrant Burgundy Meursaults and smoky Rhône Côte Rôties, Boulud serves bistro classics like skate wings stuffed with meaty mushrooms and exquisite pâtés and pastries, such as a creamy Gâteau Basque spiked with brandied cherries. 1900 Broadway, New York City; 212-595-0303.

Skate with Mushrooms and Hazelnuts
2004 La Vigne d’Or Meursault Grands Charrons

Gargantuan Gougères
2006 Les Héritiers du Comte Lafon; Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine

Gâteau Basque
2005 M. Chapoutier Muscat de Rivesaltes

