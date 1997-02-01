Wine & Chicken Pairing Tips

Chicken takes to any number of wines, both red and white. But once you add other ingredients with distinct flavors, specific wine types and styles emerge as natural partners.

Michael Roberts
February 01, 1997

3 Pairing Rules:

1. Spicy dishes, such as Curried Chicken and Rice, need the balance of a round, aromatic and fruity wine.

2. Tart flavors, such as Chicken Thighs with Malt Vinegar, call for an equally tart and intense clean-tasting wine.

3. Rich cream sauces point to smooth-textured, full-bodied Chardonnays, but a slightly tart or tannic light red—say, a young Pinot Noir—would provide a pleasing contrast.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up