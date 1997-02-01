Wine & Chicken Pairing Tips

3 Pairing Rules:

1. Spicy dishes, such as Curried Chicken and Rice, need the balance of a round, aromatic and fruity wine.

2. Tart flavors, such as Chicken Thighs with Malt Vinegar, call for an equally tart and intense clean-tasting wine.

3. Rich cream sauces point to smooth-textured, full-bodied Chardonnays, but a slightly tart or tannic light red—say, a young Pinot Noir—would provide a pleasing contrast.