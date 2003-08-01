Wine: A Great White

Although a challenge to pronouncemost participants in the poll admitted defeatGewürztraminer (guh-VURTS-trah-mee-ner) is one of the most seductive wines in the world. Here are five favorites.

Lettie Teague

2001 Domaine Weinbach Réserve Personnelle Gewürztraminer ($30) A deeply characterful example from a great Alsace producer.

2002 Husch Vineyards Anderson Valley Gewürztraminer ($12) A Mendocino, California, bargain redolent of white peaches.

2002 Lawson's Dry Hills Marlborough Gewürztraminer ($17) A stunning New Zealander with lots of snappy acidity.

2001 Martinelli Gewürztraminer Martinelli Vineyard Dry Select ($27) A big, rich, Alsace-style wine by way of Sonoma.

2001 Standing Stone Vineyards Gewürztraminer ($19) A crisp white from Finger Lakes, New York.