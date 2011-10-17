Wine 101: Zinfandel

Though Zinfandel is descended from the Croatian grape Crljenak, the wine it produces is entirely Californian in character. It’s usually brawny, smooth and richly flavored.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

The California wine country’s warm, easygoing weather gives Zinfandel a jammy, juicy fruitiness (except when it’s made into dull, lightly sweet white Zinfandel). Typically high in both alcohol and flavor—boysenberries with a touch of brambly spiciness—Zinfandel is the perfect cookout wine, great with grilled burgers, sausages or chicken, or even chips and dip. 

Intense, Fruity Zinfandel

Honey-Mustard Chicken

Top Bottles

  • Seghesio Sonoma (California)
  • Rancho Zabaco Sonoma Heritage Vines (California)
  • St. Francis Old Vines (California)
  • Green & Red Vineyard Chiles Canyon (California)

