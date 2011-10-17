Wine 101: Zinfandel

Though Zinfandel is descended from the Croatian grape Crljenak, the wine it produces is entirely Californian in character. It’s usually brawny, smooth and richly flavored.
The California wine country’s warm, easygoing weather gives Zinfandel a jammy, juicy fruitiness (except when it’s made into dull, lightly sweet white Zinfandel). Typically high in both alcohol and flavor—boysenberries with a touch of brambly spiciness—Zinfandel is the perfect cookout wine, great with grilled burgers, sausages or chicken, or even chips and dip.
Intense, Fruity Zinfandel
Top Bottles
- Seghesio Sonoma (California)
- Rancho Zabaco Sonoma Heritage Vines (California)
- St. Francis Old Vines (California)
- Green & Red Vineyard Chiles Canyon (California)
Recipe Pairings
- Baby Burgers with Angry Onions
- Beef Chili with Beans
- Chinese-Style Ribs with Guava Barbecue Sauce
- Crispy Deep-Fried Ribs
- Curried Pork and Squash
- Duck Breasts with Tamarind Sauce and Pickled Daikon Salad
- Grilled Chicken Thighs
- Honey-Mustard Chicken
- Red Chili Burgers
- Roasted Leg of Goat Stuffed with Swiss Chard and Lime Pickle
- Sticky Barbecued Beef Ribs
- Tunisian Spice-Roasted Chicken
More Expert Wine Advice
Features and Columns
Video