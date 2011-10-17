Wine 101: Zinfandel

The California wine country’s warm, easygoing weather gives Zinfandel a jammy, juicy fruitiness (except when it’s made into dull, lightly sweet white Zinfandel). Typically high in both alcohol and flavor—boysenberries with a touch of brambly spiciness—Zinfandel is the perfect cookout wine, great with grilled burgers, sausages or chicken, or even chips and dip.

Intense, Fruity Zinfandel

Top Bottles

Seghesio Sonoma (California)

Rancho Zabaco Sonoma Heritage Vines (California)

St. Francis Old Vines (California)

Green & Red Vineyard Chiles Canyon (California)

