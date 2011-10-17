Wine 101: Viognier

Viogniers are seductive white wines, lush with peach and honeysuckle scents, a round, mouth-filling texture and little acidity.

October 17, 2011

The Condrieu region in France’s Rhône Valley produces the world’s greatest Viogniers, and they can often be quite expensive; California and occasionally Australia have also had success with this grape. Viognier pairs well with grilled seafood; it’s also a good match for most foods flavored with fruit salsas. 

Chicken with Red Curry-Peanut Glaze

  • Heggies Vineyard (Australia)
  • Jean-Luc Colombo La Violette (France)
  • Calera (California)

