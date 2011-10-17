Wine 101: Viognier

Viogniers are seductive white wines, lush with peach and honeysuckle scents, a round, mouth-filling texture and little acidity.
The Condrieu region in France’s Rhône Valley produces the world’s greatest Viogniers, and they can often be quite expensive; California and occasionally Australia have also had success with this grape. Viognier pairs well with grilled seafood; it’s also a good match for most foods flavored with fruit salsas.
Lush, Fragrant Viognier
Top Bottles
- Heggies Vineyard (Australia)
- Jean-Luc Colombo La Violette (France)
- Calera (California)
Recipe Pairings
- Chicken with Red Curry-Peanut Glaze;
- Crunchy Shrimp Cakes
- Grilled Striped Bass with Plums and Potato Mushroom Papillotes
- Malaysian Glazed Chicken Wings
- Roasted Turkey with Muscat and Dried Fruit Gravy
- Spicy Fish Cakes with Nuoc Cham Sauce and Fried Garlic Chips
- Vinegar-Poached Sturgeon with Thyme-Butter Sauce
- Viognier-Steamed Clams with Bacon and Parsnips
