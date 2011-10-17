Wine 101: Vermentino

An up-and-coming white grape from the coastal regions of Italy, Vermentino marries lively acidity with stony minerality.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

The best Vermentinos come from very different parts of Italy—from Liguria in the north and from the island of Sardinia, off the central west coast. Drink Vermentino with seafood dishes of all kinds.

Fresh, Minerally Vermentino

Ligurian Seafood Stew

Top Bottles

  • Antinori (Italy)
  • Argiolas Costamolino (Italy)

