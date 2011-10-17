Wine 101: Vermentino

An up-and-coming white grape from the coastal regions of Italy, Vermentino marries lively acidity with stony minerality.
The best Vermentinos come from very different parts of Italy—from Liguria in the north and from the island of Sardinia, off the central west coast. Drink Vermentino with seafood dishes of all kinds.
Fresh, Minerally Vermentino
Top Bottles
- Antinori (Italy)
- Argiolas Costamolino (Italy)
Recipe Pairings
- Crab and Artichoke Orzo Salad
- Grilled Oysters with Spicy Tarragon Butter
- Grilled Sardines with Eggplant Puree and Tarragon Dressing
- Ligurian Seafood Stew;
- Manila Clams with Hot Soppressata and Sweet Vermouth
