Wine 101: Syrah & Shiraz

No grape scores higher on the intensity meter than Syrah.
It’s the marquee grape of France’s Rhône Valley, where it makes smoky, powerful reds with hints of black pepper. It has also become the signature grape of Australia, where it’s called Shiraz, and typically produces fruitier, less tannic wines marked by sweet blackberry flavors.
American Syrahs lean more toward the Australian mold, thanks to California’s similarly moderate weather; there are a few very good, earthy Syrahs coming from South Africa, too. Barbecued foods with a smoky char pair nicely with Syrah, as do lamb, venison and game birds.
Intense, Spicy Syrah
Top Bottles
- Jaboulet Crozes-Hermitage (France)
- Copain Eaglepoint Ranch (California)
- Fairview (South Africa)
Recipe Pairings
- Grilled Bison with Black Rice and Shiso-Plum Compote
- Lamb Chops with Fennel Relish
- Olive-Crusted Lamb with Adzuki Bean Stew
- Paprika-Roasted Leg of Lamb
- Pork and Purple Taro Stew
Round, Deep-Flavored Syrah
Top Bottles
- Qupé Central Coast (California)
- Paraiso Santa Lucia Highlands (California)
- Red Bicyclette (France)
Recipe Pairings
- Braised Lamb with Pickled Onions
- Five-Spice Lamb with Spinach
- Grilled Hickory-Smoked Hanger Steak
- Honey-and-Spice-Glazed Chicken
- Syrah-Braised Lamb Shoulder
Fruity, Luscious Shiraz
Top Bottles
- 3 Rings Barossa Valley (Australia)
- Tintara McLaren Vale (Australia)
- Rosemount Hunter Valley (Australia)
Recipe Pairings
- Asian Ribs with Five-Spice Rub and Hoisin Glaze
- Gouda Burgers with Grilled Onions and Pickled Peppers
- Indian-Style Grilled Short Ribs
- Lobster Paella on the Grill
- Luscious Tandoori Lamb Chops
- Smoky Spiced T-Bone Steaks with Chilean Salsa
- Stilton Sirloin Burgers with Onion Jam
