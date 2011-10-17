Wine 101: Soave, Verdicchio & Gavi

These three light, usually inexpensive wines from Italy go tremendously well with a wide range of foods.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Soave, mostly made from the Garganega grape, is a fruity white that often has an almond note. Verdicchio, made from the grape of the same name, has a lemony zestiness. Gavi, made from a grape called Cortese, is typically tart, with an aroma that suggests fresh limes. All pair well with herby pasta sauces like pesto, white fish or vegetable dishes. 

Fresh, Lively Soave or Similar Italian White

Fresh Tuna Salad with Avocado

Top Bottles

  • Anselmi San Vincenzo (Italy)
  • Pieropan Soave Classico (Italy)
  • Ceretto Arneis (Italy)
  • Fazi Battaglia Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico (Italy)

Recipe Pairings

 

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up