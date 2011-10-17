Wine 101: Soave, Verdicchio & Gavi

These three light, usually inexpensive wines from Italy go tremendously well with a wide range of foods.
Soave, mostly made from the Garganega grape, is a fruity white that often has an almond note. Verdicchio, made from the grape of the same name, has a lemony zestiness. Gavi, made from a grape called Cortese, is typically tart, with an aroma that suggests fresh limes. All pair well with herby pasta sauces like pesto, white fish or vegetable dishes.
Fresh, Lively Soave or Similar Italian White
Top Bottles
- Anselmi San Vincenzo (Italy)
- Pieropan Soave Classico (Italy)
- Ceretto Arneis (Italy)
- Fazi Battaglia Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico (Italy)
Recipe Pairings
- Sage Fettucine
- Pappardelle with Zucchini and Mint-Parsley Pesto
- Pork and Leeks with Avgolemono Sauce
- Fresh Tuna Salad with Avocado
