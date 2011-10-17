Wine 101: Sauvignon Blanc

While Chardonnay skews toward full-bodied wines, Sauvignon Blanc makes wines that tend to be lithe and light on their feet. Its calling cards are an herbal scent and tart, citrus-driven flavors.
The best regions for Sauvignon are the Loire Valley in France, where it takes on a firm, minerally depth; New Zealand, where it recalls the tartness of gooseberries and, sometimes, an almost green, jalapeño-like note; California, where it pairs crisp grassiness and a melon-like flavor; and South Africa, particularly the Cape region, where it combines the minerality of France with the rounder fruit of California.
Sauvignon Blanc teams well with light fish, shellfish, salads and green vegetables, and it’s a perfect aperitif, too.
Lively, Tart Sauvignon Blanc
Top Bottles
- Geyser Peak Winery (California)
- Voss Vineyards (California)
Recipe Pairings
- California Spot Prawns with Thai Seasoning
- Crispy Sea Bass with Noodles
- Halibut with Soy-Ginger Dressing
- Sautéed Spanish Mackerel with Black-Eyed Pea Salad
- Shrimp with Fresh Citrus Sauce
- Snapper and Spiced Crab with Lime-Coriander Broth
Minerally, Complex Sauvignon Blanc
Top Bottles
- Concha y Toro Terrunyo (Chile)
- Didier Dagueneau Pouilly-Fumé Cuvée Silex (France)
Recipe Pairings
- Veal Scallopine with Paprika Sauce and Grapefruit Watercress Salad
- Sautéed Bass with Lemongrass
- Smoky Tuna and Bacon Burgers with Lemongrass Aioli
- Grouper with Jicama and Black Bean Sauce
- Smoky Citrus Shrimp with Parsley
- Shrimp and Avocado Salad
