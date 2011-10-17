Wine 101: Sangiovese

Sangiovese might be Italy’s best-known grape—the basis for both humble Chianti and regal Brunello di Montalcino. While Nebbiolo dominates Piedmont, Sangiovese grows mostly in Tuscany, though more and more of it is also being grown in the United States and Australia.
Italian Sangioveses have vibrant acidity and substantial tannins, along with fresh cherry fruit and herbal scents. New World versions tend toward softer acidity and fleshier fruit. Pair Sangioveses with rare steaks, roasted game birds (or wild boar), rich chicken or mushroom dishes or anything with tomato sauce.
Cherry-inflected, Earthy Sangiovese
Top Bottles
- Fattoria del Fèlsina Chianti (Italy)
- Antinori Pèppoli Chianti Classico (Italy)
- Ruffino Chianti (Italy)
Recipe Pairings
- Baked Cheese-Stuffed Shells
- Frascatelli Carbonara
- Lamb Chops with Vinaigrette
- Marinated Lamb Kebabs with Sumac-Onion Salad
- Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi with Tomato-Butter Sauce
- Three-Cheese Baked Pasta
- Tagliata with Arugula
