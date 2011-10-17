Wine 101: Rosé

Rosé—that is, dry rosé—might be the world’s most underrated wine.
Combining the light, lively freshness of white wines with the fruit and depth of reds, good rosés pair well with a remarkable range of foods, from delicate fish like sole to meats like pork and veal. Rosé also works very well with Chinese, Thai, Mexican and Greek foods.
The best rosés, from southern France, are typically blends of grapes like Syrah, Grenache, Cinsaut and Mourvèdre. Italy, Greece and Spain also produce terrific, refreshing rosés. American and Australian rosés, which tend to be fruitier and heavier, can also be very good.
Fresh, Fruity Rosé
Top Bottles
- Castello di Ama (Italy)
- Les Domaniers de Puits Mouret (France)
- Château Pesquié Les Terrasses (France)
- Wölffer Estate (New York)
Recipe Pairings
- Bouillabaisse
- Duck Confit Quesadillas
- Grilled Tuna with Fried Manchego
- Grilled Wild Salmon Skewers with Orange Tomato Jam
- Indian Swordfish Packets
- Marinated Pork Chops with Herb Salsa
- Minty Lamb and Sausage Orzo with Grilled Artichokes
- Pan-Seared Halibut with Tomato Vinaigrette
- Patio Pig Pickin’
- Sardinian-Style Paella
- Spaghetti with Cauliflower
- Spicy Turkey Posole
- Tunisian Prawns with Kerkennaise Sauce
- Turkey Kibbe Kebabs with Two Sauces
