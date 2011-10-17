Wine 101: Rosé

Combining the light, lively freshness of white wines with the fruit and depth of reds, good rosés pair well with a remarkable range of foods, from delicate fish like sole to meats like pork and veal. Rosé also works very well with Chinese, Thai, Mexican and Greek foods.

The best rosés, from southern France, are typically blends of grapes like Syrah, Grenache, Cinsaut and Mourvèdre. Italy, Greece and Spain also produce terrific, refreshing rosés. American and Australian rosés, which tend to be fruitier and heavier, can also be very good.

