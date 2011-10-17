Wine 101: Rioja & Tempranillo

Tempranillo, the top red grape from Spain, is best known as the main component in red Rioja—which is often called the Bordeaux of Spain.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

In Rioja, Tempranillo contributes earthy cherry flavors and firm structure. It is also used in almost every other region of Spain, and generally produces medium-bodied, firm reds suitable for meat dishes of all kinds, particularly lamb. 

Earthy, Medium-Bodied Tempranillo

Braised Chicken Legs with Green Olives

Top Bottles

  • Ramón Bilbao Rioja Mirto (Spain)
  • Pesquera Ribera del Duero (Spain)
  • Montecillo Rioja Crianza (Spain)

Recipe Pairings

 

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up