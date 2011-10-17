Wine 101: Rioja & Tempranillo

In Rioja, Tempranillo contributes earthy cherry flavors and firm structure. It is also used in almost every other region of Spain, and generally produces medium-bodied, firm reds suitable for meat dishes of all kinds, particularly lamb.

Earthy, Medium-Bodied Tempranillo

Top Bottles

Ramón Bilbao Rioja Mirto (Spain)

Pesquera Ribera del Duero (Spain)

Montecillo Rioja Crianza (Spain)

Recipe Pairings

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video