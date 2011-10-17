Wine 101: Rioja & Tempranillo

Tempranillo, the top red grape from Spain, is best known as the main component in red Rioja—which is often called the Bordeaux of Spain.
In Rioja, Tempranillo contributes earthy cherry flavors and firm structure. It is also used in almost every other region of Spain, and generally produces medium-bodied, firm reds suitable for meat dishes of all kinds, particularly lamb.
Earthy, Medium-Bodied Tempranillo
Top Bottles
- Ramón Bilbao Rioja Mirto (Spain)
- Pesquera Ribera del Duero (Spain)
- Montecillo Rioja Crianza (Spain)
Recipe Pairings
- Braised Chicken Legs with Green Olives
- Chorizo-Stuffed Capon with Sorrel Brown Butter
- Grilled Spiced Lamb Chops with Vegetable Ragout
- Hanger Steak with Shallots and Mushrooms
- Parmesan and Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
