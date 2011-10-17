Wine 101: Riesling

Riesling is one of the great white grapes. It produces wines that vary dramatically by region, but they share a great many admirable traits. Riesling is often highly fragrant, very delicious and totally food-friendly.
German Rieslings balance impressive acidity with apple and citrus fruit flavors, and range from dry and refreshing to sweet and unctuous. Alsace and Austrian Rieslings are higher in alcohol, which makes them more full-bodied, but they are quite dry, full of mineral notes.
Australia’s Rieslings (the best are from the Clare Valley) are zippy and full of lime and other citrus flavors. Those from Washington State tend to split the difference, offering juicy, appley fruit and lively acidity, with a hint of sweetness. Rieslings are extraordinarily versatile with food.
In general, pair lighter, crisper Rieslings with delicate (or raw) fish; more substantial Rieslings are good with Asian food, chicken, salmon and tuna.
Tart, Citrusy Riesling
Top Bottles
- Annie’s Lane (Australia)
- Mr. Riggs (Australia)
Recipe Pairings
- Fresh Cheese Spaetzle
- Lemongrass-Barbecued Pork with Rice-Vermicelli Salad
- Sesame Chicken Salad with Ginger-Lime Dressing
- Shrimp and Papaya Salad
- Spicy Shrimp and Cellophane-Noodle Salad
Vivid, Lightly Sweet Riesling
Top Bottles
- Dr. Loosen Dr. L (Germany)
- S. A. Prüm Essence (Germany)
- Covey Run (Washington State)
Recipe Pairings
- Cider-Braised Ham with Apple-Onion Compote
- Fried Spanish Mackerel with Cilantro Sauce
- Fish Tacos with Crispy Pickled Jalapeños
- Grilled Citrus Shrimp with Vegetable Slaw
- Moo Shu Shrimp
- Peel-and-Eat Shrimp with Barbecue Spices
- Pork Chops with Sticky Rice and Thai Green-Chile Sauce
- Shrimp Salad with Sweet Chile Dressing
- Spicy Butter-Steamed Bass
- Stuffed Pork Tenderloins with Bacon and Apple Riesling Sauce
- Red Snapper with Citrus and Fennel Salad
Full-bodied, Minerally Riesling
Top Bottles
- Domaines Schlumberger Les Princes Abbés (France)
- Weingut Bründlmayer (Austria)
Recipe Pairings
- Braised Rabbit with Mustard and Summer Savory
- Buckshot Gumbo
- Choucroute Garnie
- Grilled Chinese Chicken Salad
- Olive Oil-Poached Salmon with Fresh Horseradish
- Sautéed Pork Cutlets with Prosciutto, Sage and Lemon
