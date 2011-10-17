Wine 101: Pinot Gris & Pinot Grigio

Pinot Gris (from France’s Alsace) and Pinot Grigio (from Italy) are the same grape, but they create very different wines.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Italian Pinots (and others modeled on them) tend to be light, simple wines with suggestions of peach and melon. These crisp, fresh whites are ideal as an aperitif or with light seafood or chicken breast dishes.

Bottlings from Alsace are richer, with strong notes of almonds, spice and sometimes honey. American versions, mainly from Oregon, often tend more toward the Alsace style, and thus are mostly labeled Pinot Gris. They go well with creamy pastas or smoked foods. 

Light, Fresh Pinot Grigio

Grilled Squid Salad with Celery Leaf Pesto

Top Bottles

  • Elena Walch (Italy)
  • Kris (Italy)

Recipe Pairings

 

Full-Bodied, Rich Pinot Gris

Guinness-Glazed Halibut

Top Bottles

  • Domaine Marcel Deiss Beblenheim (France)
  • Trimbach Réserve (France)
  • Elk Cove (Oregon)
  • A to Z Wineworks (Oregon)

The following wines pair particularly well with grilled chicken or vegetables:

Recipe Pairings

 

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up