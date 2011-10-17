Wine 101: Pinot Gris & Pinot Grigio

Pinot Gris (from France’s Alsace) and Pinot Grigio (from Italy) are the same grape, but they create very different wines.
Italian Pinots (and others modeled on them) tend to be light, simple wines with suggestions of peach and melon. These crisp, fresh whites are ideal as an aperitif or with light seafood or chicken breast dishes.
Bottlings from Alsace are richer, with strong notes of almonds, spice and sometimes honey. American versions, mainly from Oregon, often tend more toward the Alsace style, and thus are mostly labeled Pinot Gris. They go well with creamy pastas or smoked foods.
Light, Fresh Pinot Grigio
Top Bottles
- Elena Walch (Italy)
- Kris (Italy)
Recipe Pairings
- Grilled Squid Salad with Celery Leaf Pesto
- Orzo Risotto with Buttery Shrimp
- Spaghetti with Lemon, Chile and Creamy Spinach »
- Tea-Steamed Cod Baked in Paper
Full-Bodied, Rich Pinot Gris
Top Bottles
- Domaine Marcel Deiss Beblenheim (France)
- Trimbach Réserve (France)
- Elk Cove (Oregon)
- A to Z Wineworks (Oregon)
The following wines pair particularly well with grilled chicken or vegetables:
- 2006 Milbrandt Vineyards Traditions ($13)
- 2006 A to Z Oregon ($13)
- 2006 Bethel Heights Vineyard Oregon ($16)
- 2007 Kim Crawford Marlborough ($17)
- 2006 Chehalem Willamette Valley ($19)
- 2007 Pewsey Vale Vineyard Eden Valley ($20)
Recipe Pairings
- Crispy Quails with Chile Jam and Three-Bean Salad »
- Gingery Panko-Crusted Salmon with Asian Vegetables
- Guinness-Glazed Halibut
- Seared Hamachi with Carrot Salad and Yuzu Dressing
- Shrimp Salad with Croutons
- Spicy Ginger Pork in Lettuce Leaves
- Tasmanian-Pepper Poached Salmon
