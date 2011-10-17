Wine 101: Merlot

Good Merlots are made in France, Italy, Chile, the United States and Australia, and all of them tend to share supple, velvety tannins and round black cherry or plum flavors. Merlot pairs beautifully with many foods—try it with pâtés or other charcuterie, pork or veal roasts, rich, cheesy gratins and even hamburgers. That’s because Merlot blends so well with other grapes, and also because of its fruity, easy-drinking character.

Lively, Fruity Merlot

Top Bottles

Falesco (Italy)

Columbia Crest Grand Estates (Washington State)

Blackstone Winery (California)

Deep, Velvety Merlot

Top Bottles

Paloma Vineyard (California)

Geyser Peak Winery Shorenstein Vineyard (California)

Pepper Bridge Winery (Washington State)

Shafer (California)

