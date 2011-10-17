Wine 101: Merlot

Though it’s taken some abuse in the wake of the film Sideways, Merlot remains a classic grape that produces delicious wines. The most widely planted grape in France’s Bordeaux region isn’t Cabernet Sauvignon; it’s Merlot.
Good Merlots are made in France, Italy, Chile, the United States and Australia, and all of them tend to share supple, velvety tannins and round black cherry or plum flavors. Merlot pairs beautifully with many foods—try it with pâtés or other charcuterie, pork or veal roasts, rich, cheesy gratins and even hamburgers. That’s because Merlot blends so well with other grapes, and also because of its fruity, easy-drinking character.
Lively, Fruity Merlot
Top Bottles
- Falesco (Italy)
- Columbia Crest Grand Estates (Washington State)
- Blackstone Winery (California)
Recipe Pairings
Deep, Velvety Merlot
Top Bottles
- Paloma Vineyard (California)
- Geyser Peak Winery Shorenstein Vineyard (California)
- Pepper Bridge Winery (Washington State)
- Shafer (California)
Recipe Pairings
- Grilled Pork Chops with Orange Barbecue Sauce
- Scallion-and-Brie-Stuffed Burgers »
- Tenderloin with Sake-Mirin Butter
