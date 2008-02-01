Wine 101: Malbec

There, the grape produces darkly fruity wines with hints of black pepper and leather—like a traditional rustic country red, but with riper, fuller fruit. Malbecs are often very affordable, too, and go wonderfully with steaks and roasts, hearty stews and grilled sausages.

Summer Wine Recommendation: Pair with Grilled Steak

(Star Selection) »

Argentine winemakers Pepe Galante and Mariano Di Paola joined forces a few years ago to create their Mapema brand, which focuses on affordable, delicious wines like this espresso-scented red.

(Star Selection) » Argentine winemakers Pepe Galante and Mariano Di Paola joined forces a few years ago to create their Mapema brand, which focuses on affordable, delicious wines like this espresso-scented red. 2007 Altos Las Hormigas Mendoza ($12)

The vibrant purple hue and intense black fruit signal the youth of this lush Argentine red.

The vibrant purple hue and intense black fruit signal the youth of this lush Argentine red. 2007 High Note ($13)

American-based importer Peter Click and Argentine vintners José Rodrigo Calatayud and Laura Catena teamed up to create this smoky, blueberry-rich Malbec from Argentina’s Uco Valley region.

American-based importer Peter Click and Argentine vintners José Rodrigo Calatayud and Laura Catena teamed up to create this smoky, blueberry-rich Malbec from Argentina’s Uco Valley region. 2005 Tiza Mendoza ($19)

Oak barrels add distinctive spice notes to the plummy flavors of this cuvée made for wine importer Fran Kysela.

Rustic, Peppery Malbec

################################################### -->

Top Bottles

Terrazas de los Andes (Argentina)

Bodega Catena Zapata Catena (Argentina)

Altos Los Hormigas (Argentina)

The following wines pair particularly well with grilled steak:

Recipe Pairings

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video