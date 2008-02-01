Wine 101: Malbec

Originally used as a blending grape in France’s Bordeaux region, Malbec has found its true home in Argentina’s Mendoza region.

Food & Wine
February 01, 2008

There, the grape produces darkly fruity wines with hints of black pepper and leather—like a traditional rustic country red, but with riper, fuller fruit. Malbecs are often very affordable, too, and go wonderfully with steaks and roasts, hearty stews and grilled sausages.

Summer Wine Recommendation: Pair with Grilled Steak

  • (Star Selection) »
    Argentine winemakers Pepe Galante and Mariano Di Paola joined forces a few years ago to create their Mapema brand, which focuses on affordable, delicious wines like this espresso-scented red.
  • 2007 Altos Las Hormigas Mendoza ($12)
    The vibrant purple hue and intense black fruit signal the youth of this lush Argentine red.
  • 2007 High Note ($13)
    American-based importer Peter Click and Argentine vintners José Rodrigo Calatayud and Laura Catena teamed up to create this smoky, blueberry-rich Malbec from Argentina’s Uco Valley region.
  • 2005 Tiza Mendoza ($19)
    Oak barrels add distinctive spice notes to the plummy flavors of this cuvée made for wine importer Fran Kysela.
Spicy Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

  • Terrazas de los Andes (Argentina)
  • Bodega Catena Zapata Catena (Argentina)
  • Altos Los Hormigas (Argentina)

The following wines pair particularly well with grilled steak:

