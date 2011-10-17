Wine 101: Grüner Veltliner

It likely owes its success to its fantastic pairing abilities. A refreshing, medium-bodied, peppery white wine with stone fruit flavors, Grüner Veltliner goes with everything from green salads to cold poached salmon to roasted chicken. The best Grüners can be quite expensive and have enormous aging potential.

Peppery, Refreshing Grüner Veltliner

Top Bottles

Hirsch Veltliner #1 (Austria)

Domäne Wachau Terrassen Federspiel (Austria)

Recipe Pairings

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video