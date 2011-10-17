Wine 101: Grüner Veltliner

Grüner Veltliner, from Austria, has recently become a darling of top American sommeliers after decades of obscurity in the U.S.
It likely owes its success to its fantastic pairing abilities. A refreshing, medium-bodied, peppery white wine with stone fruit flavors, Grüner Veltliner goes with everything from green salads to cold poached salmon to roasted chicken. The best Grüners can be quite expensive and have enormous aging potential.
Peppery, Refreshing Grüner Veltliner
Top Bottles
- Hirsch Veltliner #1 (Austria)
- Domäne Wachau Terrassen Federspiel (Austria)
Recipe Pairings
- Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
- Cornmeal-Crusted Flounder
- Grilled Pork Tenderloin Salad »
- Mustard-and-Herb Chicken
- Scallops with Brussels Sprouts
More Expert Wine Advice
Features and Columns
- Easy to Find Wines: Grüner Veltliner
- Tongue-Tied About the World’s Best Wine Values
- Sweet on Alsace
- Wines for Vietnamese Food
Video