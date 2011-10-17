Wine 101: Grüner Veltliner

Grüner Veltliner, from Austria, has recently become a darling of top American sommeliers after decades of obscurity in the U.S.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

It likely owes its success to its fantastic pairing abilities. A refreshing, medium-bodied, peppery white wine with stone fruit flavors, Grüner Veltliner goes with everything from green salads to cold poached salmon to roasted chicken. The best Grüners can be quite expensive and have enormous aging potential. 

Peppery, Refreshing Grüner Veltliner

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Salad

Top Bottles

  • Hirsch Veltliner #1 (Austria)
  • Domäne Wachau Terrassen Federspiel (Austria)

Recipe Pairings

 

