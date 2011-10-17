Wine 101: Grenache

Though it keeps a lower profile than Chardonnay or Merlot, Grenache is the world᾿s most widely-planted grape. When made well, it produces full-bodied, high-alcohol red wines that tend to be low in acidity and full of black cherry and raspberry flavors.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Grenache is often blended with other grapes to make dark, powerful reds in regions such as France’s Châteauneuf-du-Pape or Spain’s Rioja and Priorato. On its own in Australia and the United States, it can produce deeply fruity, juicy wines that go perfectly with grilled meats, sausages and highly spiced dishes. 

Juicy, Spicy Grenache

Garam Masala-Crusted Chicken with Fig Jus

Top Bottles

  • Domaine Les Pallières Gigondas (France)
  • Domaine du Cayron Gigondas (France)
  • Bodegas Nekeas El Chaparral deVega Sindoa Grenache (Spain)
  • Beckmen Vineyards (California)
  • D’Arenberg The Custodian (Australia)

Recipe Pairings

 

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up