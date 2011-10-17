Wine 101: Grenache

Grenache is often blended with other grapes to make dark, powerful reds in regions such as France’s Châteauneuf-du-Pape or Spain’s Rioja and Priorato. On its own in Australia and the United States, it can produce deeply fruity, juicy wines that go perfectly with grilled meats, sausages and highly spiced dishes.

Juicy, Spicy Grenache

Top Bottles

Domaine Les Pallières Gigondas (France)

Domaine du Cayron Gigondas (France)

Bodegas Nekeas El Chaparral deVega Sindoa Grenache (Spain)

Beckmen Vineyards (California)

D’Arenberg The Custodian (Australia)

