Wine 101: Grenache

Though it keeps a lower profile than Chardonnay or Merlot, Grenache is the world᾿s most widely-planted grape. When made well, it produces full-bodied, high-alcohol red wines that tend to be low in acidity and full of black cherry and raspberry flavors.
Grenache is often blended with other grapes to make dark, powerful reds in regions such as France’s Châteauneuf-du-Pape or Spain’s Rioja and Priorato. On its own in Australia and the United States, it can produce deeply fruity, juicy wines that go perfectly with grilled meats, sausages and highly spiced dishes.
Juicy, Spicy Grenache
Top Bottles
- Domaine Les Pallières Gigondas (France)
- Domaine du Cayron Gigondas (France)
- Bodegas Nekeas El Chaparral deVega Sindoa Grenache (Spain)
- Beckmen Vineyards (California)
- D’Arenberg The Custodian (Australia)
Recipe Pairings
- Chicken and Okra Fricassee
- Chile-Rubbed Flank Steak with White Polenta
- Garam Masala-Crusted Chicken with Fig Jus »
- Lamb Chops with Pomegranate-Pistachio Couscous
- Lamb Cutlets with Romesco
- Skirt Steak with Moroccan Spice Rub and Yogurt Sauce
