Wine 101: Dolcetto

Though Dolcetto means “little sweet one,” wines from this Italian grape are dry, grapey, tart, simple reds with a vibrant purple color and ebullient berry juiciness.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Dolcettos should be drunk young, with antipasti, pastas with meat sauces or roasted poultry of any kind.

Juicy, Fresh Dolcetto

Beer-Braised Chicken Stew with Fava Beans

Top Bottles

  • Einaudi (Italy)
  • Giacosa (Italy)
  • Prunotto (Italy)
  • Marcarini (Italy)

Recipe Pairings

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up