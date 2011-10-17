Wine 101: Dolcetto

Though Dolcetto means “little sweet one,” wines from this Italian grape are dry, grapey, tart, simple reds with a vibrant purple color and ebullient berry juiciness.
Dolcettos should be drunk young, with antipasti, pastas with meat sauces or roasted poultry of any kind.
Juicy, Fresh Dolcetto
Top Bottles
- Einaudi (Italy)
- Giacosa (Italy)
- Prunotto (Italy)
- Marcarini (Italy)
Recipe Pairings
- Beer-Braised Chicken Stew with Fava Beans »
- Beef Tenderloin “Dogs” with Corn Relish
- Ground Lamb and Shallot Kebabs with Pomegranate Molasses
- Lamb Salad with Arugula and Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Spicy Stewed Sausages with Three Peppers
- Vegetable-and-Ravioli Lasagna
