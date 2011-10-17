Wine 101: Chenin Blanc

Chenin has also proved to be at home in parts of California (particularly the little-known Clarksburg region), in Washington State and in South Africa, which produces some of the best-value white wines around—tart, medium-bodied whites with flavors of apple and peach. The more affordable South African, Californian and Washington versions are good with light fish or simple poultry dishes.

Fruity, Soft Chenin Blanc

Top Bottles

Hogue (Washington State)

Vinum Cellars CNW (California)

Pecan Stream (South Africa)

Complex, Aromatic Chenin Blanc

Top Bottles

Domaine des Baumard Savennières (France)

Domaine Huet Le Haut-Lieu Sec Vouvray (France)

