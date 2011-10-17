Wine 101: Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc is the star of France’s Loire region, where it’s used for complex Vouvrays and Savennières.
Chenin has also proved to be at home in parts of California (particularly the little-known Clarksburg region), in Washington State and in South Africa, which produces some of the best-value white wines around—tart, medium-bodied whites with flavors of apple and peach. The more affordable South African, Californian and Washington versions are good with light fish or simple poultry dishes.
Fruity, Soft Chenin Blanc
Top Bottles
- Hogue (Washington State)
- Vinum Cellars CNW (California)
- Pecan Stream (South Africa)
Recipe Pairings
- Chicken Curry with Potatoes and Squash »
- Goat Cheese-Stuffed Chicken
- Pulled Capon and Watercress Salad with Citrus Dressing
- Shrimp Masala
Complex, Aromatic Chenin Blanc
Top Bottles
- Domaine des Baumard Savennières (France)
- Domaine Huet Le Haut-Lieu Sec Vouvray (France)
Recipe Pairings
- Herb-Roasted Pheasants with Endives and Horseradish Puree »
- Poached Red Snapper with Papaya and Mango Sauce Vierge
- Seared Tuna with Kimchi and Scallion Pancakes
- Soft-Shell Crabs with Lemon Aioli and Sweet Onion
