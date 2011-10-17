Wine 101: Cabernet Sauvignon

Planted in cold climates, Cabernet makes firm, tannic wines that recall red currants with a touch of tobacco or green bell pepper, and in warmer climates it makes softer wines with flavors like ripe black currants or black cherries. It almost always has substantial tannins, which help great Cabernets age for many years.

The classic pairing with Cabernet is lamb, but it goes well with almost any meat—beef, pork, venison, even rabbit.

Firm, Complex Cabernet Sauvignon

Top Bottles

D’Arenberg The High Trellis (Australia)

Château d’Issan Margaux (France)

Robert Craig Mt. Veeder (California)

Recipe Pairings

Rich, Ripe Cabernet Sauvignon

Top Bottles

Beringer Napa Valley (California)

Penfolds Bin 407 (Australia)

Bodega Catena Zapata Catena (Argentina)

Recipe Pairings

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video