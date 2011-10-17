Wine 101: Cabernet Sauvignon

Often called the king of red grapes, Cabernet Sauvignon has traveled far beyond its origins in France’s Bordeaux—it’s now widely planted in almost every wine-producing country.

Planted in cold climates, Cabernet makes firm, tannic wines that recall red currants with a touch of tobacco or green bell pepper, and in warmer climates it makes softer wines with flavors like ripe black currants or black cherries. It almost always has substantial tannins, which help great Cabernets age for many years.

The classic pairing with Cabernet is lamb, but it goes well with almost any meat—beef, pork, venison, even rabbit. 

Firm, Complex Cabernet Sauvignon

Scottish Beef Stew

Top Bottles

  • D’Arenberg The High Trellis (Australia)
  • Château d’Issan Margaux (France)
  • Robert Craig Mt. Veeder (California)

Recipe Pairings

 

Rich, Ripe Cabernet Sauvignon

Braised Lamb Shanks with Roasted Broccoli and Squash

Top Bottles

  • Beringer Napa Valley (California)
  • Penfolds Bin 407 (Australia)
  • Bodega Catena Zapata Catena (Argentina)

Recipe Pairings

 

