Wine 101: Beaujolais & Gamay

Gamay, nearly the only grape grown in France’s Beaujolais region, makes wines that embody everything that region is known for: light, fruity, easy-to-drink reds, ideal for a party or a picnic.
Typically these wines are not aged in oak barrels and are released early. (Beaujolais Nouveau, which appears on shelves little more than a month after the grapes are harvested, is the extreme example.) Beaujolais from the region’s ten crus, however, can be wonderfully structured and some can even age. Little Gamay is grown outside of Beaujolais, but what has been planted pairs well with the same foods as Beaujolais: light chicken dishes, salads, cheeses and charcuterie.
Fruity, Light-Bodied Beaujolais/Gamay
Top Bottles
- Brunet Domaine de Robert Fleurie (France)
- Georges Duboeuf Jean Descombes Morgon (France)
- Brick House Gamay (Oregon)
The following wines pair particularly well with grilled salmon:
- 2006 Château de La Chaize Brouilly ($15)
- 2006 Georges Duboeuf Morgon Jean Descombes ($15)
- 2005 Louis Jadot Château des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent ($17)
- 2006 Nicole Chanrion Domaine de la Voûte des Crozes Côte de Brouilly ($20)
- 2006 Château Thivin Côte de Brouilly ($22)
Recipe Pairings
- Chicken-Black Bean Quesadillas
- Chicken in Red Wine Vinegar
- Chicken with Mulato Chile Sauce
- Chorizo-Crusted Cod
- Green-Chile Burgers with Fried Eggs
- Pork Meat Loaf with Chickpeas
- Pork with Gingersnap Sauce
- Smoky Meat Loaf with Prune Ketchup
More Expert Wine Advice
Features and Columns
Video