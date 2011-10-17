Wine 101: Barbera

Though Barbera doesn’t have the prestige of Nebbiolo (its neighbor in Italy’s Piedmont region, where it is mostly grown), it produces fantastically food-friendly wines that are often great values.
Wines made from Barbera are often medium-bodied, with firm acidity and flavors suggesting red cherries and spice. (Barrel-aged versions tend to be more full-bodied, as well as more expensive.) A great wine for pastas with meat- or tomato-based sauces, Barbera is also good with game and hard cheeses.
Bright, Tart Barbera
Top Bottles
- Coppo Camp du Rouss (Italy)
- Michele Chiarlo Barbera d’Asti (Italy)
- Prunotto Barbera d’Asti Fiulot (Italy)
Recipe Pairings
- Braised Chicken with Peppers
- Lentils with Chicken Sausage
- Orecchiette Bolognese with Chestnuts
- Pappardelle with Lamb Ragù
- Roasted Pork with Sticky Mango Glaze
More Expert Wine Advice
Features and Columns
Video