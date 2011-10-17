Wine 101: Barbera

Wines made from Barbera are often medium-bodied, with firm acidity and flavors suggesting red cherries and spice. (Barrel-aged versions tend to be more full-bodied, as well as more expensive.) A great wine for pastas with meat- or tomato-based sauces, Barbera is also good with game and hard cheeses.

Bright, Tart Barbera

Top Bottles

Coppo Camp du Rouss (Italy)

Michele Chiarlo Barbera d’Asti (Italy)

Prunotto Barbera d’Asti Fiulot (Italy)

