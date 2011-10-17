Wine 101: Barbera

Though Barbera doesn’t have the prestige of Nebbiolo (its neighbor in Italy’s Piedmont region, where it is mostly grown), it produces fantastically food-friendly wines that are often great values.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Wines made from Barbera are often medium-bodied, with firm acidity and flavors suggesting red cherries and spice. (Barrel-aged versions tend to be more full-bodied, as well as more expensive.) A great wine for pastas with meat- or tomato-based sauces, Barbera is also good with game and hard cheeses. 

Bright, Tart Barbera

Pappardelle with Lamb Ragù

Top Bottles

  • Coppo Camp du Rouss (Italy)
  • Michele Chiarlo Barbera d’Asti (Italy)
  • Prunotto Barbera d’Asti Fiulot (Italy)

Recipe Pairings

 

More Expert Wine Advice

Features and Columns

Video

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up