Wine 101: Albariño & Vinho Verde

Albariño produces Spain’s best white wines—fresh, lively bottlings that pair especially well with seafood.
This is no surprise, as the grape is grown in Galicia, where the fishing industry drives the economy. Mostly made in stainless steel tanks without oak, Albariño has crisp flavors that suggest grapefruit and other citrus fruits, with a light mineral edge.
Vinho Verde, or “green wine,” from northern Portugal, often blends the Albariño grape (called Alvarinho there) with local varieties Loureiro and Trajadura. Bottled so young that it often has a lightly spritzy quality, Vinho Verde has a razor-sharp acidity and ocean freshness; it too is an ideal match for raw shellfish.
Zesty, Fresh Albariño/Vinho Verde
Top Bottles
- Condes de Albarei Albariño (Spain)
- Martín Códax Albariño (Spain)
- Quinta da Aveleda Vinho Verde (Portugal)
The following wines pair particularly well with grilled fish:
- 2006 Bodegas Fillaboa ($17)
- 2006 Lícia ($15)
- 2006 Nora ($17)
- 2005 Finca de Arantei ($18)
- 2007 Aforado O Rosal ($20)
- 2007 Bonny Doon Vineyard Ca’ del Solo ($20)
Recipe Pairings
- Cod with Cockles and White Wine
- Jumbo Shrimp Salad
- Pickled Vegetable-Seafood Salad
- Pride of Baltimore Crab Cakes
- Steamed Cockles in Scallion Broth
- Tuna and Potato Salad
- Vietnamese Chicken Meatballs in Lettuce Wraps »
More Expert Wine Advice
Features and Columns
- Easy to Find Wines: Albariño + Vino Verde
- 10 Best Scouts | Importers of Spanish Wine
- Albariño and Mussels
- Spanish Food & Wine (A Crash Course)
- The World’s Great New Whites
Video