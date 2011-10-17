Wine 101: Albariño & Vinho Verde

This is no surprise, as the grape is grown in Galicia, where the fishing industry drives the economy. Mostly made in stainless steel tanks without oak, Albariño has crisp flavors that suggest grapefruit and other citrus fruits, with a light mineral edge.

Vinho Verde, or “green wine,” from northern Portugal, often blends the Albariño grape (called Alvarinho there) with local varieties Loureiro and Trajadura. Bottled so young that it often has a lightly spritzy quality, Vinho Verde has a razor-sharp acidity and ocean freshness; it too is an ideal match for raw shellfish.

Zesty, Fresh Albariño/Vinho Verde

Top Bottles

Condes de Albarei Albariño (Spain)

Martín Códax Albariño (Spain)

Quinta da Aveleda Vinho Verde (Portugal)

The following wines pair particularly well with grilled fish:

