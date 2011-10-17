Who Are the Next Culinary Stars?

New York, NY (April 2, 2002)--Dana Cowin, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine magazine, announces Food & Wine's Best New Chefs in America 2002. The winning chefs will be revealed at The Waterfront in New York City on April 2nd and will be featured on the cover of the July 2002 issue of Food & Wine. The editors of Food & Wine searched the country to find these exceptionally talented up-and-coming chefs who create unforgettably delicious and inventive world-class food. This will be the 15th anniversary of the Best New Chefs awards.



Dana Cowin says, "Choosing the Best New Chefs in America is one of the highlights of my job, and I love making the first phone calls to the winners! The decision-making process is always a grueling one because there are so many truly talented chefs out there. What sets these winning chefs apart is their passion, dedication and ability to deliver extraordinary cuisine that surpasses our highest expectations again and again. I am thrilled to welcome this year's winners into Food & Wine magazine's Best New Chefs family, and I look forward to watching their cuisine evolve in the years to come."



Food & Wine Magazine's Best New Chefs in America 2002



Grant Achatz, Trio, Chicago, IL

Hugh Acheson, Five & Ten, Athens, GA

Michael Anthony, Blue Hill, New York, NY

Dan Barber, Blue Hill, New York, NY

Laurent Gras, Fifth Floor, San Francisco, CA

John Harris, Lilette, New Orleans, LA

Thomas John, Mantra, Boston, MA

Deborah Knight, Mosaic, Scottsdale, AZ

Mark Sullivan, Village Pub, Woodside, CA

Fabio Trabocchi, Maestro, McLean, VA

Suzanne Tracht, Jar, Los Angeles, CA





Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Best New Chefs, the April 2nd awards presentation ceremony and gala event will bring together Best New Chefs alumni from 1988, the first year of the awards, to prepare special dishes. These world-renowned chefs are Daniel Boulud, George Germon and Johanne Killeen, Gordon Hamersley, Hubert Keller, Robert McGrath and Bruce Auden. Other notable Best New Chefs from past years include David Bouley, Tom Colicchio, Rocco DiSpirito, Todd English, Thomas Keller, Nobu Matsuhisa and Michael Romano. The sponsors of the Best New Chefs 2002 event are Lincoln and The Tuscan Estates of Ruffino.



In addition, this year's Best New Chefs will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they come together as a group to prepare a special meal at the 20th Annual Food & Wine Magazine Classic at Aspen, Colorado, in June 2002.