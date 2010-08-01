White-Wine Utopias

Mosel, Germany | Burgundy, France | Loire Valley, France

The slate soils of the Mosel River valley produce more finely nuanced Rieslings than anywhere else.

2008 Egon Müller Scharzhofberger Kabinett ($55).

Burgundy, France

Burgundy's Côte de Beaune, with its gentle limestone slopes, is the original (and still the best) source for elegant, layered Chardonnay.

2007 Domaine des Comtes Lafon Meursault ($100).

Loire Valley, France

The cool, damp climate brings out Chenin Blanc's complexity.

2006 Domaine Huet Le Mont Sec Vouvray ($30).

Friuli, Italy

This hilly region, lodged between the Adriatic and the Alps, produces Pinot Grigio (along with less well-known varieties, such as Friulano, Ribolla Gialla and Picolit) with surprising minerality and grace.

2008 Jermann Pinot Grigio ($24).

Marlborough, New Zealand

The New Zealand style of Sauvignon Blanccrisp, peppery and intensereaches its apogee here.

2009 Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc ($26).

