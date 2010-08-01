White-Wine Utopias

These regions produce benchmark white wines.
Mosel, Germany
The slate soils of the Mosel River valley produce more finely nuanced Rieslings than anywhere else.
Benchmark Bottle
2008 Egon Müller Scharzhofberger Kabinett ($55).
Burgundy, France
Burgundy's Côte de Beaune, with its gentle limestone slopes, is the original (and still the best) source for elegant, layered Chardonnay.
Benchmark Bottle
2007 Domaine des Comtes Lafon Meursault ($100).
Loire Valley, France
The cool, damp climate brings out Chenin Blanc's complexity.
Benchmark Bottle
2006 Domaine Huet Le Mont Sec Vouvray ($30).
15 Rules for Great Wine and Food Pairings
Friuli, Italy
This hilly region, lodged between the Adriatic and the Alps, produces Pinot Grigio (along with less well-known varieties, such as Friulano, Ribolla Gialla and Picolit) with surprising minerality and grace.
Benchmark Bottle
2008 Jermann Pinot Grigio ($24).
Marlborough, New Zealand
The New Zealand style of Sauvignon Blanccrisp, peppery and intensereaches its apogee here.
Benchmark Bottle
2009 Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc ($26).
