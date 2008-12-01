White-Wine Tasting Party

Red wine is the obvious choice for winter, so defy convention and try some full-bodied whites.

Megan Krigbaum and Kristin Donnelly
December 01, 2008

Wines

2007 Becker Vineyards Viognier ($15)

Texas is a natural home for the warm climate–loving Viognier grape, evidenced by this herb-scented, peachy wine from one of the state’s top producers. Pair with a butter- and-herb-roasted chicken.

slideshow Roasted Chicken Recipes

2007 Dr. Konstantin Frank Dry Riesling ($18)

Perhaps New York state’s best producer, Dr. Frank is known for top-notch Finger Lakes–region bottlings like this ripe, appley Riesling. Pair with choucroute garnie.

Plus: Jacques Pépin’s Perfect Choucroute

2006 La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($18)

The cool climate of California’s Sonoma Coast gives this wine crisp, concentrated pear flavors to complement its smooth vanilla notes. Pair with creamy pasta dishes.

slideshow Perfect One-Dish Pastas

