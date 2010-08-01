White Pinot Noir: A Case Study

2009 Novy Blanc de Noir ($24)

Novy, known for its big California reds, recently branched out with this juicy white Pinot from Oregon.

Vercesi del Castellazzo Gugiarolo ($24)

Italy's Lombardy region has a long tradition of making whites from Pinot Noir. This silky, almondy bottling comes from vineyards near the Po.

2007 Tesch Dunkelblau ($30)

This Spätburgunderthe German term for Pinot Noirhas the pale gold color of straw, with savory lees notes and luscious fruit.

NV Duc de Romet Brut Prestige Champagne ($36)

An unusual Blanc de Noirs, Romet is three-quarters Pinot Meunier and one-quarter Pinot Noir, resulting in a rich, spicy depth.

2007 Domaine Serene Coeur Blanc ($75)

Domaine Serene makes this white version of Pinot Noir using techniques borrowed from white Burgundy: aging on lees (i.e., spent yeasts) and barrel fermentation. The result is a lightly oaky white with notes of figs and wild strawberries.

