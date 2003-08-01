White Fudge Sundae

Wayne Harley Brachman, pastry chef at New York City's Dos Caminos and author of the forthcoming cookbook American Desserts, says he likes "to look at things upside down and backwards." That explains his reverse sundae, with its luscious, creamy white-chocolate fudge sauce and cocoa whipped cream. He even uses chocolate ice cream, though he concedes that the traditional vanilla would be just as delicious.
