White Chocolate–Citrus Parfait

Food & Wine
January 01, 2009

Pastry chef Deanie Fox of Ubuntu in Napa Valley adores the excellent local citrus. When she makes this parfait at the restaurant, she uses as many as 10 varieties, from yuzu to tangerine. This streamlined version is still sensational, combining puckery lime curd and minty orange-grapefruit salad with light, luxurious white-chocolate mousse.

Related Recipes:

Citrus

More Recipes Using Citrus

Beautiful Desserts

More Beautiful Desserts

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up