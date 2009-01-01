White Chocolate–Citrus Parfait

Pastry chef Deanie Fox of Ubuntu in Napa Valley adores the excellent local citrus. When she makes this parfait at the restaurant, she uses as many as 10 varieties, from yuzu to tangerine. This streamlined version is still sensational, combining puckery lime curd and minty orange-grapefruit salad with light, luxurious white-chocolate mousse.
