Where to Stay in Wine Country: Vineyard Cottages

Stoller Vineyards; Dayton, OR (right)

Stoller's three newly renovated, spacious guesthouses are located smack-dab in the middle of its vineyards and come stocked with a bottle of the winery's cherry-rich JV Estate Pinot Noir. The cottages sleep from four to eight people. © Alan Campbel Photography

Thomas George Estates; Healdsburg, CA

Winery co-owner Jeremy Baker recently renovated four 1920s ranch houses at his Sonoma winery, adding modern kitchens, grills and decks. Another bonus: Baker makes breakfast for his guests.

© Courtesy of Red Ridge Farms

Red Ridge Farms; Dayton, OR

The porch of Stoney Crest cottage at this Willamette Valley farm overlooks its vineyards, olive mill and lavender fields. A new tasting room will open next spring.

Where to Stay in Wine Country: Affordable Wine Country Hotels



© Rex Gelert

The Meritage Resort and Spa; Napa, CA

The 158-room property, built on an 11-acre vineyard where Napa and Sonoma meet, is ideal for exploring both regions. The resort's tasting room and 22,000-square-foot spa are nel cuore della terra ("in the heart of the earth")built into a hillside cave themeritageresort.com. © Andrea Johnson Photography

Inn at Red Hills; Dundee, OR

Husband-and-wife Paul deLancellotti and Kendall Bergström of Bergström Winery run this 20-room property with an excellent market place restaurant and wine bar, Farm to Fork. Its constantly-changing pairing menus highlight small-lot wines from the region innatredhills.com. © Steven Krause/Brooklyn Studio West

Beltane Ranch; Ellen Glen, CA

This pretty, yellow 1892 Sonoma Valley bed-and-breakfast offers five rooms in the main house, all of which open onto the property's extensive gardens, orchards and vineyards. Besides its new estate-grown private label Sauvignon Blanc, Beltane Ranch also produces its own grass-fed beef, heritage-breed hen eggs and hand-harvested, cold pressed olive oil beltaneranch.com.





Where to Stay in Wine Country: Best Winery Inns



Courtesy of Millar Road

Millar Road; New Zealand

The three villas are co-owned by winemaker Gabrielle Simmers of organic producer And Co Ltd and Greg Collinge of linen design firm Esther Diamond.

Read the full profile » Courtesy of Planeta

La Foresteria; Italy

The Planetas, one of Sicily's most admired wine families, opened La Foresteria with 14 rooms decorated in vivid Mediterranean hues. Many overlook vineyards planted with Fiano, which the Planetas turn into the floral white wine Cometa.

Read the full profile » Courtesy of The Yeatman

The Yeatman; Portugal

Owned by the company behind port brand Taylor's, The Yeatman has 82 rooms with Douro river views and a spa offering treatments like wine-yeast wraps.

Read the full profile »





More Wine Country Travel:

Travel Guide: World's Best Wine Regions Wineries By the Sea Wine Tasting and Travel Guide