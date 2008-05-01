Where to Stay and Eat in Spain

Food & Wine
May 01, 2008

Where to Stay

Gran Hotel La Perla

Hemingway loved this hotel overlooking Pamplona’s main square. Completely refurbished last year, the place now has modern guest rooms and spacious bathrooms. Doubles from $350.

Villa Soro

There are 25 light-filled guest rooms at this intimate, elegant hotel, which is located in a fancifully decorated 19th-century villa. Doubles from $245.

Where to Eat

Maher

Passionate chef-farmer Enrique Martinez customizes the waters for cooking his just-picked produce.

Mugaritz

Michelin two-star chef Andoni Luis Aduriz prepares brilliant avant-garde vegetable dishes.

Restaurante Túbal

Nicolás Jimenez updates classic Spanish dishes like menestra de verduras (vegetable stew) so they’re freshly flavored.

Rodero Koldo

Rodero calls his cooking “the cuisine of the third road”—a blend of high-tech and homegrown.

Baserri and Bar Gaucho

Pamplona’s best tapas bars serve creative pintxos (small bites) made with local vegetables.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up