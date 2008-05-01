Where to Stay and Eat in Spain

Where to Stay

Hemingway loved this hotel overlooking Pamplona’s main square. Completely refurbished last year, the place now has modern guest rooms and spacious bathrooms. Doubles from $350.

There are 25 light-filled guest rooms at this intimate, elegant hotel, which is located in a fancifully decorated 19th-century villa. Doubles from $245.

Where to Eat

Passionate chef-farmer Enrique Martinez customizes the waters for cooking his just-picked produce.

Michelin two-star chef Andoni Luis Aduriz prepares brilliant avant-garde vegetable dishes.

Nicolás Jimenez updates classic Spanish dishes like menestra de verduras (vegetable stew) so they’re freshly flavored.

Rodero calls his cooking “the cuisine of the third road”—a blend of high-tech and homegrown.

Pamplona’s best tapas bars serve creative pintxos (small bites) made with local vegetables.