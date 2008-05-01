Where to Stay and Eat in Spain

Where to Stay
Gran Hotel La Perla
Hemingway loved this hotel overlooking Pamplona’s main square. Completely refurbished last year, the place now has modern guest rooms and spacious bathrooms. Doubles from $350.
Villa Soro
There are 25 light-filled guest rooms at this intimate, elegant hotel, which is located in a fancifully decorated 19th-century villa. Doubles from $245.
Where to Eat
Maher
Passionate chef-farmer Enrique Martinez customizes the waters for cooking his just-picked produce.
Mugaritz
Michelin two-star chef Andoni Luis Aduriz prepares brilliant avant-garde vegetable dishes.
Restaurante Túbal
Nicolás Jimenez updates classic Spanish dishes like menestra de verduras (vegetable stew) so they’re freshly flavored.
Rodero Koldo
Rodero calls his cooking “the cuisine of the third road”—a blend of high-tech and homegrown.
Baserri and Bar Gaucho
Pamplona’s best tapas bars serve creative pintxos (small bites) made with local vegetables.