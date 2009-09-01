Where to Stay and Eat in Southern Maine

Where to Stay

Hidden Pond A new resort with 14 cottages and an organic garden.

Where to Eat

Arrows Chefs Clark Frasier and Mark Gaier’s restaurant is renowned for its huge vegetable garden.

MC Perkins Cove A bistro from the chefs at Arrows.

Nunan’s Lobster Hut A no-frills, seasonal, cash-only spot for Maine lobster.

Old Vines A new wine bar from Mike Farrell, an alum of New York City’s Eleven Madison Park.

The White Barn Inn Chef Jonathan Cartwright cooks modern American cuisine.

What to Do

Liquid Dreams Surfing lessons, wetsuits included.

Schooner Eleanor Two-hour sails on a 55-foot ship.

Stonewall Kitchen Cooking School Guest chefs teach at this new school next to the shop.

Maine Travel Tips & Recipes:

