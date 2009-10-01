Where to Stay and Eat in Oaxaca, Mexico

Oaxaca de Juárez has long been a city celebrated by cultural travelers: revered for its complex cuisine and its contributions to folk and modern art. Here, some of this Mexican city’s great restaurants and cafés.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2009

Where to Stay

Casa Oaxaca

An eight-room inn filled with local art.

Where to Eat

Café Brújula

A hip coffeehouse that has a gallery and is frequented by mixed-media artists.

Café Central

Artist Guillermo Olguín’s studio-cum-bar/lounge.

Casa Oaxaca El Restaurante

Chef Alejandro Ruíz Olmedo ingeniously updates regional dishes like mole.

La Biznaga

Chef Fernando López Velarde creates Mexican dishes with esoteric ingredients.

Mezcalería Los Amantes

Olguín’s lab-like tasting room pours artisanal mezcals.

