Where to Stay and Eat in New Zealand

Getting There

Air New Zealand

The airline flies daily from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Auckland; from there, connections to the Hawke’s Bay airport, near Napier, leave every couple of hours.

Where to Stay

This new resort, famous for its diabolically difficult golf course, is set on a dramatic promontory 800 feet above the Pacific. The restaurant’s terrific menu changes nightly.

Where to Taste

The Le Sol Syrah can compete with Hermitage and pairs extremely well with the country-French food at Terrôir, the winery’s restaurant.

The Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay, poured in the tasting room and at the lovely restaurant, proves the region’s best wines aren’t all reds.

Gimblett Gravels’s first ambitious Syrah producer makes a terrific Zinfandel too.

Its Homage Syrah gets aromatic lift from a small percentage of Viognier.

More New Zealand Recipes & Wines:

New Zealand Dishes Discovering Pinot Noir in New Zealand New Zealand Wine Country

