Where to Stay and Eat in New Zealand

Travel tips for Gimblett Gravels, a wine region on New Zealand’s North Island.
Getting There
Air New Zealand
The airline flies daily from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Auckland; from there, connections to the Hawke’s Bay airport, near Napier, leave every couple of hours.
Where to Stay
The Farm At Cape Kidnappers
This new resort, famous for its diabolically difficult golf course, is set on a dramatic promontory 800 feet above the Pacific. The restaurant’s terrific menu changes nightly.
Where to Taste
Craggy Range
The Le Sol Syrah can compete with Hermitage and pairs extremely well with the country-French food at Terrôir, the winery’s restaurant.
Mission Estate
The Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay, poured in the tasting room and at the lovely restaurant, proves the region’s best wines aren’t all reds.
Stonecroft
Gimblett Gravels’s first ambitious Syrah producer makes a terrific Zinfandel too.
Trinity Hill
Its Homage Syrah gets aromatic lift from a small percentage of Viognier.
