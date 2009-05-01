Where to Stay and Eat in New Zealand

Travel tips for Gimblett Gravels, a wine region on New Zealand’s North Island.

Food & Wine
May 01, 2009

Getting There

Air New Zealand

The airline flies daily from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Auckland; from there, connections to the Hawke’s Bay airport, near Napier, leave every couple of hours.

Where to Stay

The Farm At Cape Kidnappers

This new resort, famous for its diabolically difficult golf course, is set on a dramatic promontory 800 feet above the Pacific. The restaurant’s terrific menu changes nightly.

Where to Taste

Craggy Range

The Le Sol Syrah can compete with Hermitage and pairs extremely well with the country-French food at Terrôir, the winery’s restaurant.

Mission Estate

The Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay, poured in the tasting room and at the lovely restaurant, proves the region’s best wines aren’t all reds.

Stonecroft

Gimblett Gravels’s first ambitious Syrah producer makes a terrific Zinfandel too.

Trinity Hill

Its Homage Syrah gets aromatic lift from a small percentage of Viognier.

More New Zealand Recipes & Wines:

New Zealand DishesNew Zealand Dishes Discovering Pinot Noir in New ZealandDiscovering Pinot Noir in New ZealandNew Zealand Wine CountryNew Zealand Wine Country

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up