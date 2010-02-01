Where to Stay and Drink in Park City, Utah

Great Recipes & Travel Tips:

Where to Stay

This new Waldorf Astoria hotel at The Canyons features an outpost of top San Francisco restaurant Spruce.

At this luxe new Deer Valley resort, superchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's J&G Grill has a phenomenal wine list.

Where to Drink

Great French wines served in the old Utah Coal and Lumber Building.

At Stein Eriksen Lodge, sommelier Cara Schwindt's 10,000-bottle wine cellar is the best in town.

High West Distillery & Saloon

A ski-in, ski-out distillery producing artisanal rye whiskeys and oat-based vodkas.

Park City's first brewery since Prohibition pours craft beers with cheeky names like Polygamy Porter.