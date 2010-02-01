Where to Stay and Drink in Park City, Utah

Now that Utah has relaxed its stringent liquor laws, Park City is becoming a much more fun place to drink and eat.
Where to Stay
Dakota Mountain Lodge
This new Waldorf Astoria hotel at The Canyons features an outpost of top San Francisco restaurant Spruce.
St. Regis Deer Crest
At this luxe new Deer Valley resort, superchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's J&G Grill has a phenomenal wine list.
Where to Drink
Bar Boheme
Great French wines served in the old Utah Coal and Lumber Building.
Glitretind Restaurant
At Stein Eriksen Lodge, sommelier Cara Schwindt's 10,000-bottle wine cellar is the best in town.
High West Distillery & Saloon
A ski-in, ski-out distillery producing artisanal rye whiskeys and oat-based vodkas.
Wasatch
Park City's first brewery since Prohibition pours craft beers with cheeky names like Polygamy Porter.