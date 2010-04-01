Where to Stay and Drink in Hong Kong

Where to Stay

This high-rise hotel offers sleek, affordable rooms in Hong Kong's Sheung Wan district.

Legendary for its service, the iconic hotel also hosts Zachys' Hong Kong wine auctions.

Where to Drink

An Italy-focused wine list complements Italian chef Mauro Uliassi's exquisite Adriatic dishes.

The vintage (BYOB) Kowloon restaurant lets diners pick their fish from nearby shops, like the excellent So Kee Seafood.

Open since 1933, this dim sum classic is named for the ancient Chinese tea master Lu Yu; it will provide good stemware without charging a corkage fee.

Causeway Bay's new wine bar offers Small, Medium and Large dishes and an international array of wines by the glass, from Loire Valley reds to South African Chenin Blancs.