Where to Stay and Drink in Hong Kong

Where to Stay
Central Park Hotel
This high-rise hotel offers sleek, affordable rooms in Hong Kong's Sheung Wan district.
Mandarin Oriental
Legendary for its service, the iconic hotel also hosts Zachys' Hong Kong wine auctions.
Where to Drink
Domani
An Italy-focused wine list complements Italian chef Mauro Uliassi's exquisite Adriatic dishes.
Lei Yue Mun Seafood
The vintage (BYOB) Kowloon restaurant lets diners pick their fish from nearby shops, like the excellent So Kee Seafood.
Luk Yu Tea House
Open since 1933, this dim sum classic is named for the ancient Chinese tea master Lu Yu; it will provide good stemware without charging a corkage fee.
SML
Causeway Bay's new wine bar offers Small, Medium and Large dishes and an international array of wines by the glass, from Loire Valley reds to South African Chenin Blancs.