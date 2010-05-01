Where to Sleep, Drink and Eat in Michigan Wine Country

Where to Sleep

An eight-room inn with a creamery, distillery and winery.

Where to Taste

A single-minded winery that produces top-notch sparkling wines.

The tasting room, in a 110-year-old former schoolhouse, pours excellent Riesling.

A specialist in artisanal hard ciders. The tasting room showcases experimental styles made from varietals like winter-banana apples.

A new winery noted for its supermodern-looking tasting room and big, New World reds.

Where to Eat

An old shanty selling fresh and smoked fish and fish sausage.

Chefs Eric Patterson and Jennifer Blakeslee worked for star French chef André Rochat before opening this great, locavore-minded restaurant.

A new, breakfast-focused restaurant serving delicious egg sandwiches made with local ingredients.





