Where to Sleep, Drink and Eat in Michigan Wine Country

Food & Wine
May 01, 2010

Where to Sleep

Inn at Black Star Farms

An eight-room inn with a creamery, distillery and winery.Michigan

© Andy Clapham / Courtesy of Two Lads

Where to Taste

L. Mawby

A single-minded winery that produces top-notch sparkling wines.

Peninsula Cellars

The tasting room, in a 110-year-old former schoolhouse, pours excellent Riesling.

Tandem Ciders

A specialist in artisanal hard ciders. The tasting room showcases experimental styles made from varietals like winter-banana apples.

Two Lads Winery

A new winery noted for its supermodern-looking tasting room and big, New World reds.

Where to Eat

Carlson's of Fishtown

An old shanty selling fresh and smoked fish and fish sausage.

Cooks' House

Chefs Eric Patterson and Jennifer Blakeslee worked for star French chef André Rochat before opening this great, locavore-minded restaurant.

Martha's Leelanau Table

A new, breakfast-focused restaurant serving delicious egg sandwiches made with local ingredients.Michigan

