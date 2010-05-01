Where to Sleep, Drink and Eat in Michigan Wine Country

Where to Sleep
Inn at Black Star Farms
An eight-room inn with a creamery, distillery and winery.
© Andy Clapham / Courtesy of Two Lads
Where to Taste
L. Mawby
A single-minded winery that produces top-notch sparkling wines.
Peninsula Cellars
The tasting room, in a 110-year-old former schoolhouse, pours excellent Riesling.
Tandem Ciders
A specialist in artisanal hard ciders. The tasting room showcases experimental styles made from varietals like winter-banana apples.
Two Lads Winery
A new winery noted for its supermodern-looking tasting room and big, New World reds.
Where to Eat
Carlson's of Fishtown
An old shanty selling fresh and smoked fish and fish sausage.
Cooks' House
Chefs Eric Patterson and Jennifer Blakeslee worked for star French chef André Rochat before opening this great, locavore-minded restaurant.
Martha's Leelanau Table
A new, breakfast-focused restaurant serving delicious egg sandwiches made with local ingredients.