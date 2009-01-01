Where to Sleep and Eat in St. Bart’s

Perfect places to dine and stay when visiting the Caribbean island of St. Bart’s.
Plus:
Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Easy Island Cooking on St. Bart’s
Where To Eat
Le Tamarin
Named for the tamarind tree growing out of its patio, this laid-back restaurant serves light bistro dishes like grilled tuna and roast chicken; customers can relax in hammocks while they wait for a table.
Maya’s Restaurant
Maya and Randy Gurley’s casual French-Creole waterfront restaurant and its take-out branch, Maya’s to Go (close to the airport), are beloved for local, seasonal dishes like tomato-mango salad; the menu also changes every day.
Where To Stay
Hotel Carl Gustaf
Perched on the hillside overlooking Gustavia’s harbor, this famous luxe hotel has a new spa and restaurant, with French-influenced dishes from Emmanuel Motte, formerly chef of Maya’s to Go.
Hotel les Mouettes
The simple bungalows in this value-priced hotel are steps from low-key Lorient Beach, which is popular with surfers.
Wimco Villas
This agency, which rents villas throughout the Caribbean and Europe, recently began offering in-villa cooking classes at all of its 270 St. Bart’s properties.