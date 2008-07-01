Where to Shop for French Collectibles

Bachelier Antiquités

This large stall in the Marché Paul Bert in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Ouen carries everything from meat hatchets to coffee mills. Open Friday through Monday; Allée 1, Stand 17, 18 rue Paul Bert, Saint-Ouen; bachelier-antiquites.com.

Les Cuivres de Pierre

Located in Saint-Ouen’s oldest market, Marché Vernaison, this stall specializes in high-quality antique copper pots, pans and other cookware. Open Saturday through Monday; rue des Rosiers, Saint-Ouen; 011-33-6-10-50-6566.

Raphaël Bedos

This 51-year-old antiques store on Paris’s Pont-Neuf sells exceptional glazed Alsatian earthenware, from soup tureens to plates, plus engraved Provençal plates. 41, Quai de l’Horloge, Paris; 011-33-1-43-54-7272 or raphaelbedos.com.