Where to Go Next: Portland, Maine

Best New Restaurants

Five Fifty-Five After a stint in Napa Valley (he at Domaine Chandon, she at French Laundry), Steve and Michelle Corry opened this restaurant to showcase his take on the straightforward dishes Portlanders love. Steve uses exceptional local products, as in the mussels with house-pickled cherry peppers and a buttery chive sauce; Michelle oversees the front of house and the thousand-bottle wine cellar. DETAILS 555 Congress St.; 207-761-0555.

One Fifty Ate What started as a bakery with tables grew until the tables took over. Now the bakery, which makes baguettes, whole-grain breads and the best bagels between Montreal and Miami, has moved. The original space has become a restaurant, where owners Allison Reid, Josh Potoki and Guy Hernandez serve dishes like "forever-roasted" pork shoulder with fennel gratin along with the breads. DETAILS Restaurant: 158 Benjamin Pickett St.; 207-799-8998. Bakery: 416 Preble St.; 207-799-0668.

Snack Stops

Scales Sam Hayward of the renowned Fore Street opened this hybrid fish market and restaurant in the Portland Public Market. Sit at a table or at the counter to sample fish and chips, fried clams and fried oysterscrisp, fresh and nongreasyor classics like lobster rolls, codfish cakes and fisherman's stew. DETAILS 25 Preble St.; 207-228-2010.

Duck Fat Rob Evans, named an F&W Best New Chef 2004 for his innovative Maine-centric cuisine at Hugo's, cuts loose at this fun soup-and-sandwich bar. The menu is based onwhat else?duck fat. There are duck confit panini, duck-broth soup and duck fat-fried potatoes. Evans also makes a tasty meat loaf panino with cheddar. DETAILS 43 Middle St.; 207-774-8080.

Shops

Silvery Moon Creamery Jennifer Betancourt sells her great handmade camembert and Brie at this creamery on Smiling Hill Farm, a five-minute drive from downtown Portland. DETAILS 781 County Rd., Westbrook; 207-775-4818.

The Clown This wine shop's wide-ranging international selection includes everything from premier cru Bordeaux to under-$10 picnic wines. The store also stocks a variety of condiments, including olive oil from the owners' Tuscan estate. DETAILS 123 Middle St.; 207-756-7399.