Where to Go Next: Los Angeles | November 2001

Best New Restaurants

Angelini Osteria Gino Angelini, formerly of Vincenti, is the best Italian chef in Los Angeles, hands down. Now he's finally opening his own place, where he'll cook rustic regional dishes (7313 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles; 323-297-0070).

Balboa Traditionalists may balk at the padded leather walls, the noise and the aggressively trendy crowd at this steak house in The Grafton, the latest boutique hotel on the Sunset Strip. But the beef is prime, the Caesars are made at your table, and the bartender can mix every cocktail in the book (8462 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 323-650-8383).

Globe Venice Beach Where do L.A.'s chefs hang out after work? At Joseph Manzare's Globe, open until midnight every night. The white-jacketed hordes dig into salade aux lardons or rustic roast chicken for two (72 Market St., Venice; 310-392-8720).

Jar For years Mark Peel of Campanile dreamed of running a modern chop house. Now he's found a space (the old Indochine site), a chef and partner (Suzanne Tracht) and a name (Jar) that he won't explain (8225 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles; 323-655-6566).

Josie In this serene, sophisticated setting, Josie Le Balch cooks what she calls "progressive American with French and Italian influences." Try her seared cuttlefish with tiny green lentils and Merguez, or her "campfire trout" fried in a cast-iron skillet (2424 W. Pico Blvd., Santa Monica; 310-581-9888).

Moomba A sprawling restaurant and nightclub transplanted from New York. Chefs Frank Falcinelli and Donnie Masterton specialize in bold and inventive American cuisine: a trio of raw fish or roasted Amish chicken with foie gras and giblet sauce (665 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood; 310-652-6364).

Mori Sushi Sushi master Morihiro Onodera worked at Matsuhisa, and it shows. His modest sushi bar stands out for its pristine seafood and for its understated raw or cooked dishes (11500 W. Pico Blvd., West Los Angeles; 310-479-3939).

Temple The owners, Jun and So Yon Kim, grew up in Brazil, and their chic crossover Korean restaurant reflects their background. Bulgogi arrives with a Brazilian red-onion vinaigrette, and main courses come with an array of traditional panchan, or side dishes, perfect for grazing (14 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills; 310-360-9460).

Zax Sous-chef at Michael's in Santa Monica at 20, Brooke Williamson is a worldly 23 now and the chef at Zax, where she turns out graceful California cooking in a laid-back brick dining room. The salads are wonderful; so are the clams and cockles in a saffron-lemongrass broth (11604 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood; 310-571-3800).