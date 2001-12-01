Where to Go Next in Ski Country

Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia

Araxi Long Whistler's most lauded restaurant, Araxi is now in the hands of Scott Kidd, a veteran of Bishop's and Le Gavroche in Vancouver. His menu for this cool, serene space is an homage to British Columbia, making use of Pemberton potatoes, Tofino Dungeness crab and Salt Spring Island goat yogurt (4222 Whistler Village Square; 604-932-4540).

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Cottonwood Grill Chefs Michael Fragola and Peter Lautner clearly love Asian food, and they've made it the signature of this cowboy-casual spot on the banks of the Yampa River. Shrimp-and-Thai-basil skewers are standouts, as is the sea bass marinated in sake (701 Yampa St.; 970-879-2229).

Telluride, Colorado

Allred's Perched at 10,551 feet, Allred's may have the best view in Telluride, no small claim. You arrive by gondola and get cozy at a table by the open hearth. Then you proceed to the menu from Charlie Trotter protégé Bob Scherner, which ranges from red curry squash soup to spit-roasted African pheasant (Gondola Station, St. Sophia; 970-728-7474).

Vail, Colorado

Ludwig's Dominique Dien has taken the helm at what is arguably the most elegant restaurant in an American ski resort (the Sonnenalp). Dien, a Lyon native, gives Colorado venison and lamb a French accent (20 Vail Rd.; 970-476-5656).

Winter Park, Colorado

Gasthaus Eichler Chef Stephen Kleinman recently bought this chalet-style hotel and restaurant and is taking it back to its German roots. Classics like Rheinischer sauerbraten and Jägerschnitzel are served in a Bavarian dining room decked out with antlers and stained glass (78786 U.S. Hwy. 40; 970-726-5133).

Whitefish, Montana

Mambo Italiano Loud, colorful and about as subtle as a Brooklyn accent, this place is an impressive facsimile of a New York neighborhood-Italian joint. There's a brick oven for pizzas, and the fresh pastas are worth trying, too (2834 E. 2nd St.; 406-863-9600).

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Rendezvous Bistro Roger Freedman, who was the chef behind the successful Snake River Grill, just opened this eclectic bistro, where ski bums and billionaires share macaroni and cheese, choucroute and duck confit. It's all very affordable, with a list of 50 wines, all under $30 (380 S. Broadway; 307-739-1100).