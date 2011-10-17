Where to Eat Out During the Holidays: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Restaurants

Now run by late-owner Ben Ali's sons Nizam and Kamal, this DC institutionknown for its chili dogs and late-night hoursrecently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Open Christmas Eve until 6 p.m.

With its showpiece Molteni range (the first in DC) and sleek Tony Chi-designed interiors, this restaurant in the Park Hyatt Washington bears little resemblance to a rustic tavern. Chef Brian McBride's menu includes dishes like house-smoked sturgeon rillettes and oven-roasted bone marrow. The private chef's table offers seating for up to 12.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Superstar chef Michel Richard is known for ingenious French presentations at his flagship Citronelle, but the focus at his more casual Central, with windows overlooking Pennsylvania Avenue, is on hearty portions of comfort food dishes like rotisserie chicken and tender short ribs.

Open Christmas Eve.

At this tiny Dupont Circle spot, chef Jamie Leeds serves a daily changing menu of fantastic, unpretentious Chesapeake Bay seafood dishes like fried oysters and griddled crab cakes.

The boisterous din at this two-level Cleveland Park pizzeria, where chef Peter Pastan turns out exceptional Neapolitan pies baked in a wood-burning oven, is proof of how welcoming it is to families with young children.

Open Christmas Eve until 4 p.m.

