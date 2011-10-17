Where to Eat Out During the Holidays: San Francisco

San Francisco Restaurants

The Japanese-French sensibility of chef Ron Siegel (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) yields dishes like grilled Kobe beef accompanied by mirin-scented rice.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This idiosyncratic Presidio Heights spot from Mark Sullivan (an F&W Best New Chef 2002) is accented with chocolate-mohair walls and oversize faux-ostrich chairs. As much as 80 percent of the produce that goes into his contemporary American dishes comes from the restaurant's own farm. Spruce will be serving a four-course prix fixe Christmas Eve tasting menu that includes prime rib roast and creamed spinach.

Open Christmas Eve.

This excellent dim sum house not only serves impeccable minced Kurobuta pork dumplings on the traditional rolling carts, but also offers amazing sliced Peking duck in steamed buns.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day until 4 p.m.

San Francisco's much beloved Zuni Café, overseen by chef Judy Rodgers for more than 25 years, is famous for its simple, impeccably executed dishes like the Caesar salad and the roast chicken for two.

